American Express Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

American Express Company with ticker code (AXP) have now 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 85 calculating the mean target price we have 106.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 104.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.1%. The 50 day MA is 102.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 96.34. The company has a market cap of $82,505m. Company Website: http://www.americanexpress.com

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services. The company’s products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

