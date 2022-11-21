Twitter Linkedin Facebook

American Express Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

American Express Company found using ticker (AXP) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 220 and 128 with the average target price sitting at 167.75. Now with the previous closing price of 150.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.4%. The 50 day MA is 146 and the 200 moving average now moves to 161.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $113,953m. Visit the company website at: https://www.americanexpress.com

The potential market cap would be $126,896m based on the market concensus.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company’s products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

