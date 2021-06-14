American Express Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.7% Downside

American Express Company with ticker code (AXP) have now 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 197 and 120 and has a mean target at 154.68. Now with the previous closing price of 162.23 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 158.06 and the 200 day MA is 138.22. The market cap for the company is $132,151m. Visit the company website at: http://www.americanexpress.com

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company’s products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.