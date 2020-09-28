American Equity Investment Life – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

American Equity Investment Life found using ticker (AEL) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 23 and has a mean target at 25.56. Now with the previous closing price of 19.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.35 and the 200 day MA is 21.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,838m. Company Website: http://www.american-equity.com

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

