American Equity Investment Life – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

American Equity Investment Life with ticker code (AEL) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 24.67. With the stocks previous close at 20.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.96 while the 200 day moving average is 25.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,982m. Find out more information at: http://www.american-equity.com

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

