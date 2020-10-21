American Equity Investment Life – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.3% Downside

American Equity Investment Life with ticker code (AEL) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 29 and has a mean target at 31.88. With the stocks previous close at 32.3 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.3%. The 50 day MA is 25.55 and the 200 day moving average is 23.3. The market cap for the company is $2,528m. Find out more information at: http://www.american-equity.com

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

