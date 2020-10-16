American Equity Investment Life – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.0% Downside

American Equity Investment Life found using ticker (AEL) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 36 and 29 calculating the mean target price we have 31.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.19 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.0%. The day 50 moving average is 25.25 and the 200 day MA is 23.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,985m. Find out more information at: http://www.american-equity.com

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

