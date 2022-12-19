American Equity Investment Life – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

American Equity Investment Life found using ticker (AEL) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 38 and has a mean target at 43.33. Now with the previous closing price of 39.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.38. The market cap for the company is $3,354m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.american-equity.com

The potential market cap would be $3,687m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.