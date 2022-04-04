American Equity Investment Life – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

American Equity Investment Life with ticker code (AEL) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 47 and 38 and has a mean target at 43.33. With the stocks previous close at 39.91 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.84 and the 200 day moving average is 35.27. The market cap for the company is $3,840m. Visit the company website at: https://www.american-equity.com

The potential market cap would be $4,169m based on the market concensus.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.