American Equity Investment Life – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

American Equity Investment Life with ticker code (AEL) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 38 with a mean TP of 43.33. With the stocks previous close at 40.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.43 while the 200 day moving average is 38.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,425m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.american-equity.com

The potential market cap would be $3,698m based on the market concensus.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.