American Equity Investment Life – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

American Equity Investment Life with ticker code (AEL) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48 and 40 with a mean TP of 43.44. With the stocks previous close at 40.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The 50 day MA is 38.35 and the 200 day moving average is 36.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,731m. Company Website: https://www.american-equity.com

The potential market cap would be $3,994m based on the market concensus.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.