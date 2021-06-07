American Equity Investment Life – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

American Equity Investment Life with ticker code (AEL) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 33.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.16 while the 200 day moving average is 29.78. The company has a market cap of $3,041m. Company Website: http://www.american-equity.com

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.