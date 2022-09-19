American Equity Investment Life – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.9% Upside

American Equity Investment Life found using ticker (AEL) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 51 and 38 with a mean TP of 44.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.28 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.9%. The 50 day MA is 37.63 and the 200 day moving average is 38.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,286m. Visit the company website at: https://www.american-equity.com

The potential market cap would be $3,908m based on the market concensus.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.