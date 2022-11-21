American Equity Investment Life – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

American Equity Investment Life found using ticker (AEL) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 42.89. Now with the previous closing price of 37.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.68 and the 200 day MA is 38.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,248m. Visit the company website at: https://www.american-equity.com

The potential market cap would be $3,749m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.