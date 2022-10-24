American Equity Investment Life – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

American Equity Investment Life with ticker code (AEL) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 51 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 44.67. With the stocks previous close at 39.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.65. The market cap for the company is $3,528m. Find out more information at: https://www.american-equity.com

The potential market cap would be $3,992m based on the market concensus.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.