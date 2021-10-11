American Equity Investment Life – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

American Equity Investment Life found using ticker (AEL) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 34.89. With the stocks previous close at 31.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The 50 day MA is 30.44 and the 200 day MA is 31.33. The company has a market cap of $2,916m. Visit the company website at: http://www.american-equity.com

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.