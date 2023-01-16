American Equity Investment Life – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.2% Downside

American Equity Investment Life found using ticker (AEL) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 45.44. With the stocks previous close at 46.44 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.97. The company has a market cap of $4,000m. Company Website: https://www.american-equity.com

The potential market cap would be $3,914m based on the market concensus.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.