American Electric Power Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

American Electric Power Company found using ticker (AEP) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 108 and 78 and has a mean target at 92.38. With the stocks previous close at 89.54 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.2%. The day 50 moving average is 82.33 and the 200 day MA is 82.49. The market cap for the company is $44,495m. Find out more information at: http://www.aep.com

American Electric Power Company, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn