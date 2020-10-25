American Electric Power Company – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

American Electric Power Company with ticker code (AEP) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 108 and 78 and has a mean target at 92.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 92.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 84.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 83.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $45,608m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aep.com

American Electric Power Company, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

