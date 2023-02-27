American Electric Power Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

American Electric Power Company found using ticker (AEP) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 113 and 97 with a mean TP of 104.42. With the stocks previous close at 90.71 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 93.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 95.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $46,469m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aep.com

The potential market cap would be $53,492m based on the market concensus.

American Electric Power Company, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, renewable, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.