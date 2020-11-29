Twitter
American Electric Power Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.9% Upside

American Electric Power Company with ticker code (AEP) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 108 and 81 and has a mean target at 97.24. With the stocks previous close at 85.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 89.19 while the 200 day moving average is 84.11. The market cap for the company is $42,153m. Find out more information at: http://www.aep.com

American Electric Power Company, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

