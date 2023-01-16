American Electric Power Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

American Electric Power Company with ticker code (AEP) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 113 and 93 calculating the average target price we see 104.27. Now with the previous closing price of 96.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 94.11 while the 200 day moving average is 96.35. The company has a market cap of $48,735m. Company Website: https://www.aep.com

The potential market cap would be $52,708m based on the market concensus.

American Electric Power Company, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.