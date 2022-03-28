American Electric Power Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.6% Upside

American Electric Power Company with ticker code (AEP) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 112 and 81 and has a mean target at 100.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 96.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.6%. The 50 day MA is 91.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 87.15. The company has a market cap of $48,860m. Company Website: https://www.aep.com

The potential market cap would be $51,120m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Electric Power Company, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.