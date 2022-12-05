American Electric Power Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

American Electric Power Company found using ticker (AEP) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 109 and 80 with a mean TP of 99.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 96.48 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The day 50 moving average is 89.34 while the 200 day moving average is 95.96. The company has a market cap of $48,879m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aep.com

The potential market cap would be $50,312m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Electric Power Company, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.