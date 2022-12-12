American Electric Power Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

American Electric Power Company with ticker code (AEP) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 112 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 99.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 97.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 89.6 and the 200 day MA is 96.23. The market cap for the company is $49,629m. Find out more information at: https://www.aep.com

The potential market cap would be $50,599m based on the market concensus.

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.