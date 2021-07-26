American Electric Power Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

American Electric Power Company found using ticker (AEP) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 112 and 82 with a mean TP of 97.16. Now with the previous closing price of 84.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 84.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 83.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $43,012m. Find out more information at: http://www.aep.com

American Electric Power Company, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,016 railcars, 411 barges, 6 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.