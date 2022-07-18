Twitter
American Electric Power Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

American Electric Power Company found using ticker (AEP) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 118 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 106.07. With the stocks previous close at 94.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 97.27 and the 200 day MA is 91.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $48,900m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aep.com

The potential market cap would be $55,021m based on the market concensus.

American Electric Power Company, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

