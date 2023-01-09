Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

American Electric Power Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

American Electric Power Company with ticker code (AEP) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 93 and has a mean target at 104.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 93.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 93.23 and the 200 day moving average is 96.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $49,603m. Company Website: https://www.aep.com

The potential market cap would be $55,221m based on the market concensus.

American Electric Power Company, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

