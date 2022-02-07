American Electric Power Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

American Electric Power Company found using ticker (AEP) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 112 and 81 and has a mean target at 99.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 90.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 87.36 while the 200 day moving average is 86.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $44,263m. Find out more information at: https://www.aep.com

The potential market cap would be $48,817m based on the market concensus.

American Electric Power Company, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,016 railcars, 411 barges, 6 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.