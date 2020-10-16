American Eagle Outfitters – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

American Eagle Outfitters found using ticker (AEO) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 16.44. Now with the previous closing price of 15.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.22 while the 200 day moving average is 11.02. The company has a market cap of $2,538m. Find out more information at: http://www.aeo-inc.com

American Eagle Outfitters operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of February 1, 2020, it operated approximately 940 American Eagle stores, 148 Aerie stand-alone stores, 5 Tailgate stores, and two Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 217 locations operated by licensees in 24 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and ToddSnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

