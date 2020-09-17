American Eagle Outfitters – Consensus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

American Eagle Outfitters with ticker code (AEO) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 9 and has a mean target at 14.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.24. The company has a market cap of $2,409m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aeo-inc.com

American Eagle Outfitters operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of February 1, 2020, it operated approximately 940 American Eagle stores, 148 Aerie stand-alone stores, 5 Tailgate stores, and two Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 217 locations operated by licensees in 24 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and ToddSnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

