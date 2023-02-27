American Eagle Outfitters – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

American Eagle Outfitters with ticker code (AEO) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 16.36. With the stocks previous close at 14.8 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.24 while the 200 day moving average is 12.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,742m. Company Website: https://www.aeo-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,031m based on the market concensus.

American Eagle Outfitters operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. It also offers graphic tees and other clothing products under the Tailgate brand name; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.