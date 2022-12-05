American Eagle Outfitters – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

American Eagle Outfitters found using ticker (AEO) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 16.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.54. The company has a market cap of $2,997m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aeo-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,219m based on the market concensus.

American Eagle Outfitters operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. It also offers graphic tees and other clothing products under the Tailgate brand name; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 880 American Eagle stores, 244 Aerie brand stand-alone stores, and five Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 260 locations operated by licensees in 28 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and toddsnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.