American Eagle Outfitters – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.9% Upside

American Eagle Outfitters found using ticker (AEO) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 49 and 29 calculating the mean target price we have 40.75. With the stocks previous close at 27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 50.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.96 while the 200 day moving average is 32.87. The company has a market cap of $4,535m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aeo-inc.com

American Eagle Outfitters operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. It also offers sports-inspired apparel clothing under the Tailgate brand name; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated approximately 901 American Eagle stores, 175 Aerie brand stand-alone stores, and two Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 229 locations operated by licensees in 28 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and toddsnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.