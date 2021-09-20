American Eagle Outfitters – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.2% Upside

American Eagle Outfitters found using ticker (AEO) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49 and 29 calculating the average target price we see 39.69. Now with the previous closing price of 26.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 48.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.81 while the 200 day moving average is 33. The company has a market cap of $4,502m. Company Website: http://www.aeo-inc.com

American Eagle Outfitters operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. It also offers sports-inspired apparel clothing under the Tailgate brand name; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated approximately 901 American Eagle stores, 175 Aerie brand stand-alone stores, and two Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 229 locations operated by licensees in 28 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and toddsnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.