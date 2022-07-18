Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

American Eagle Outfitters – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

American Eagle Outfitters found using ticker (AEO) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 16.55. Now with the previous closing price of 11.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.8%. The day 50 moving average is 12.69 and the 200 day moving average is 19.92. The company has a market cap of $1,996m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aeo-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,850m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

American Eagle Outfitters operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. It also offers graphic tees and other clothing products under the Tailgate brand name; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 880 American Eagle stores, 244 Aerie brand stand-alone stores, and five Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 260 locations operated by licensees in 28 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and toddsnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

You might also enjoy reading  American Eagle Outfitters - Consensus Indicates Potential 40.9% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.