American Eagle Outfitters – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.2% Upside

American Eagle Outfitters with ticker code (AEO) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27 and 8 with a mean TP of 16.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 39.2%. The day 50 moving average is 13.94 while the 200 day moving average is 20.98. The market cap for the company is $2,189m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aeo-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,046m based on the market concensus.

American Eagle Outfitters operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. It also offers graphic tees and other clothing products under the Tailgate brand name; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 880 American Eagle stores, 244 Aerie brand stand-alone stores, and five Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 260 locations operated by licensees in 28 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and toddsnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.