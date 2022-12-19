Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

American Eagle Outfitters – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

American Eagle Outfitters found using ticker (AEO) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 16.5. With the stocks previous close at 14.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The day 50 moving average is 12.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,732m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aeo-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,075m based on the market concensus.

American Eagle Outfitters operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. It also offers graphic tees and other clothing products under the Tailgate brand name; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 880 American Eagle stores, 244 Aerie brand stand-alone stores, and five Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 260 locations operated by licensees in 28 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and toddsnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

