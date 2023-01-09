American Eagle Outfitters – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

American Eagle Outfitters with ticker code (AEO) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 16.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.83 and the 200 day MA is 13.04. The market cap for the company is $2,811m. Company Website: https://www.aeo-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,127m based on the market concensus.

American Eagle Outfitters operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. It also offers graphic tees and other clothing products under the Tailgate brand name; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 880 American Eagle stores, 244 Aerie brand stand-alone stores, and five Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 260 locations operated by licensees in 28 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and toddsnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.