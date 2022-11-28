American Eagle Outfitters – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.0% Downside

American Eagle Outfitters with ticker code (AEO) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 15.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.8 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.0%. The day 50 moving average is 11.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.72. The market cap for the company is $2,961m. Company Website: https://www.aeo-inc.com

The potential market cap would be $2,873m based on the market concensus.

American Eagle Outfitters operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. It also offers graphic tees and other clothing products under the Tailgate brand name; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 880 American Eagle stores, 244 Aerie brand stand-alone stores, and five Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 260 locations operated by licensees in 28 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and toddsnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.