American Campus Communities Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.8% Upside

American Campus Communities Inc found using ticker (ACC) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 36 calculating the average target price we see 38.88. Now with the previous closing price of 36.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.8%. The 50 day MA is 35.8 and the 200 day MA is 34.22. The company has a market cap of $4,927m. Visit the company website at: http://www.americancampus.com

American Campus Communities is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of June 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC’s total managed portfolio consisted of 201 properties with approximately 138,000 beds.

