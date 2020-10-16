American Campus Communities Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

American Campus Communities Inc with ticker code (ACC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 36 and has a mean target at 38.88. Now with the previous closing price of 36.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.6%. The day 50 moving average is 35.69 while the 200 day moving average is 33.99. The market cap for the company is $5,030m. Visit the company website at: http://www.americancampus.com

American Campus Communities is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of June 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC’s total managed portfolio consisted of 201 properties with approximately 138,000 beds.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn