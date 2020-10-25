American Campus Communities Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

American Campus Communities Inc with ticker code (ACC) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 36 with the average target price sitting at 38.88. With the stocks previous close at 37.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 36.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,197m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.americancampus.com

American Campus Communities is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of June 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC’s total managed portfolio consisted of 201 properties with approximately 138,000 beds.

