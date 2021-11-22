American Campus Communities Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

American Campus Communities Inc found using ticker (ACC) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 56 calculating the mean target price we have 58.38. Now with the previous closing price of 53.57 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 51.68 while the 200 day moving average is 47.84. The market cap for the company is $7,423m. Find out more information at: http://www.americancampus.com

American Campus Communities is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC’s total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds.