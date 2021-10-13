American Campus Communities Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

American Campus Communities Inc with ticker code (ACC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 51 and has a mean target at 55.5. Now with the previous closing price of 50.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 50.17 while the 200 day moving average is 48.03. The company has a market cap of $7,039m. Find out more information at: http://www.americancampus.com

American Campus Communities is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC’s total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds.