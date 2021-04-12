Twitter
American Campus Communities Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

American Campus Communities Inc found using ticker (ACC) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 49 and 40 and has a mean target at 45.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.44 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.9%. The 50 day MA is 42.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.02. The market cap for the company is $5,972m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.americancampus.com

American Campus Communities is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC’s total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds.

