American Axle & Manufacturing H – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.5% Upside

American Axle & Manufacturing H found using ticker (AXL) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 9.31. With the stocks previous close at 6.77 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.5%. The 50 day MA is 6.7 while the 200 day moving average is 6.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $754m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aam.com

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company’s Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

