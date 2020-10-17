American Axle & Manufacturing H – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.3% Upside

American Axle & Manufacturing H found using ticker (AXL) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 9.31. Now with the previous closing price of 6.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 35.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.76 and the 200 day moving average is 6.44. The company has a market cap of $793m. Find out more information at: http://www.aam.com

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company’s Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

