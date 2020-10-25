American Axle & Manufacturing H – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.0% Upside

American Axle & Manufacturing H found using ticker (AXL) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 9.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.53 and the 200 day MA is 6.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $834m. Company Website: http://www.aam.com

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company’s Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

