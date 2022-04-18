Twitter
American Axle & Manufacturing H – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.2% Upside

American Axle & Manufacturing H with ticker code (AXL) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 6 and has a mean target at 9.89. Now with the previous closing price of 6.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 44.2%. The day 50 moving average is 7.99 while the 200 day moving average is 8.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $788m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aam.com

The potential market cap would be $1,135m based on the market concensus.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings has technology development agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Ltd. and REE Automotive Ltd. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

